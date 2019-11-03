PIANCENTE, Eleanor (Rieck)

Age 96, October 31, 2019 of Sloan, NY. Daughter of the late William and Mildred (Herman) Rieck; beloved wife of the late Frank Piacente; dear mother of Linda Adams and Frank (Jeanne) Piacente; loving grandmother of Kelly (Darren) Engert, Jill (Vincent) Tiberia, Kimberly (Daniel) Bender, Jeannette (Brian) Hauser, Erika Piacente and Laura (Salvatore) Fasciana; great-grandmother of Brookelynn and Thomas Bender, Brady, Callahan, Griffin and the late Parker Hauser, Isabella and Giavanna Fasciana and Ava Tiberia; sister of the late Robert (late Florence) Rieck; sister-in-law of Marie (late Daniel) Pelczynski and Luke (late Antonia) Piacente; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com