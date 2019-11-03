Penrod, Albert D.

Penrod - Albert D.

Age 69, of Lake Alfred, FL, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. He was born April 9, 1950 in Johnstown, PA, to the late Albert and Lucy (Turner) Penrod, Sr. He has been a resident of the area for 2 1/2 months coming from Buffalo, NY. He was self-employed as an Accountant and of the Lutheran faith. He was the former Owner of Springbrook Golf in Elma, NY. Albert was a veteran in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Penrod; he is survived by his daughter Christina Rivera (Jorge) of Amherst, NY, son Jason Penrod (Monica) of Lake Wales, FL, sister Robin McDermott (Mark) of Springhill, FL, brothers Gary Penrod (Debbie) of Tonawanda, NY, Larry Penrod (Tawanna) of Decatur, TN, Randy Penrod of Spring Hill, FL, James Penrod (Carol) of Tonawanda, NY and three grandchildren.