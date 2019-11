PAYNE, Michael L.

PAYNE - Michael L. Of Boston, NY, October 29, 2019. Husband of Joy (nee Gondek); father of Mary Beth Becker; brother of the late Alan Payne, dds and Elizabeth Kennedy; brother-in-law of Richard (Sylviajean) and Robert (Christine)Gondek; also survived by nieces, nephews, and his "furry family." Private services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the spca. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com