PALMIERI, Maria S. (Sciandra)

October 28, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of 70 years to Joseph A. Palmieri; loving mother of Frances A. (John) Frey and Joseph M. Palmieri; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Nieshe, Lisa Frey, Brooke (Sean) Kibrick, Joseph (Melanie) Palmieri and Amanda Palmieri; adored great-grandmother of Aleister, Shea, Elianna, Easton and Cyrus; dear sister of Charles (Deloris) Sciandra and the late Michael Sciandra; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 9 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Share your condolences with the family at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.