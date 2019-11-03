OWCARZ, Stanley Charles "Stush"

Age 81, died peacefully on October 26, 2019, at the John and Arloine Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House in Harwood, MD. Born at home in Gallitzin, PA, on December 12, 1937, he was the youngest of 13 children. He moved to Buffalo, NY in the late 1950's, where he lived until May 2019, beloved husband of the late Catherine Patricia Owcarz (Campbell); he is survived by children Alan (Lynn) Owcarz of Buffalo, NY, Judith Nichols of Northfield, VT and Bonita Seaton of Bowie, MD; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; he is also survived by sisters Mrs. Mary (Michael) Zabinsky of Gallitzin, PA and Mrs. Nellie (Thomas) McKeown of Schenectady, NY. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael Owcarz, sister Mrs. Carolyn Hyland, and brothers John, Walter, Frank, Joseph, Michael, Vincent, and Andrew Owcarz. He worked at Fedders Manufacturing Corporation, making automobile air conditioning units until his retirement in 2000. He was a longtime volunteer with the Buffalo League of Sightless Bowlers. He enjoyed gardening and reading. His true passion was caring for family and friends; whenever someone needed his help or support, he was there. A memorial luncheon will be held.