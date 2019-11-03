NECHAEV, Eugenie (Spangenberger)

October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Nechaev; dear mother of the late Alexander Nechaev III. The family will be present at SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 45 Ideal St., Buffalo, NY 14206 Monday from 4-9 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 10AM. A Panachyda service will be held Monday Evening at 7 PM. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.