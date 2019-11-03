MYERS, Terry L.

MYERS - Terry L. Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen M. (nee Murphy) Myers; dearest father of Nickalas A. and Amber L. Myers. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Myers was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com