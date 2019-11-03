MIOSI, Carmelita (Deiboldt)

November 1, 2019, age 82, beloved wife of 61 years to Louis "Neil" Miosi; loving mother of Norman (Sandy), John (Cheryl) and Daniel; cherished grandmother of Alexander (Jennifer), Kelsey, Samantha (Joey), Marisa and Jake; adored great-grandmother of A.J. and Austen; predeceased by Louis (Katina), George and Ray (Rose) Deiboldt; dear sister-in-law of Gloria Deiboldt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 3-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd. (at Main St.), Williamsville, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com