McKISSOCK, Clark P.

McKissock - Clark P. Age 70, of Marietta, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held for Clark at a later date. Clark is survived by his loving daughter, Leslie McKissock of Wesley Chapel, FL; brothers, Paul McKissock of Lake City, FL, and Jack McKissock (Marisa) of Lockport, NY; aunt, Darlene Hunter of Latrobe, PA; nephews, Zach McKissock and Ben McKissock; nieces, Shannon McKissock, Jamie Meeks, and Grace McKissock; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Faye McKissock. Clark is a 1967 graduate and former football player of North Tonawanda High School in New York. After High School he attended Colgate University graduating with a bachelor's degree. Clark worked most of his life in Sales, retiring at the end of his career from NAPA. Clark was a good hearted and generous man. Some of his fondest memories were the trips he made to Alaska with his good friends and spending Christmas with his daughter. Clark was a true outdoors-man, he loved spending his free time hunting and fishing with his buddies, or just going to the shooting range. He was an honest and caring soul and his loving presence will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of One's Choice in Clark's name would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory, Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. GA (770) 943-1511. www.mayeswarddobbins.com