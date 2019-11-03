MATWIJKOW, James R.

MATWIJKOW - James R. Of Blasdell, entered into rest on November 2, 2019, beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (nee Yaeger) Matwijkow; devoted father of David, Erik, Dana (James) and the late Christine; cherished grandfather of James, Rebecca, Charlie and Phoebe; dear brother of John (Joan) and the late Elaine. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Saturday from 2-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com