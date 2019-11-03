MARSHERALL, John F.

MARSHERALL - John F. November 2, 2019, beloved husband of the late Kathleen A. (nee Burkard) Marsherall; devoted father of Jack (Debora) Marsherall, Barbara (Michael) Pucser, Kevin (Lori) Marsherall and Lisa (Jeff Faunce) Marsherall; father-in-law of the late Joyce Marsherall; loving grandfather of Jason (LeAnn), Melissa (Phil), Christopher (Jennifer), Drew (Tricia), Susan (Matt), Danielle (Jack), Kristin (Joe), Bryce, Mallory, Cooper, Connor and Noah, and 17 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Concetta (Bill) Weeks and Johanna Marsherall; also survived by many nieces and nephews; dear companion of the late Jess Roberts. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223, on Saturday at 10:45 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com