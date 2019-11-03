Man sought for allegedly kicking service dog in Niagara Falls Walmart

A man is being sought for questioning following a confrontation Saturday afternoon in which a young woman’s service dog allegedly was kicked inside the Walmart Supercenter, 1540 Military Road, Niagara Falls police reported.

A 19-year-old Zito Drive resident told police that the man, whom she identified as the father of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, followed her throughout the store at around 3:30 p.m., shouting at her. When he allegedly kicked the woman’s service dog, she called for her boyfriend, who then fought with the man in the vestibule of the store.

The man, a 61-year-old Niagara Falls resident, fled afterward. The woman told police that she would like to pursue charges in the case.