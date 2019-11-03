Share this article

Live coverage: Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Washington Redskins during first quarter action at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
UPDATE: The Bills beat the Redskins, 24-9, to earn their sixth win of the season. Read Jay Skurski's 10 Observations here.

The Buffalo Bills face the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Era Field.

