Live coverage: Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills

UPDATE: The Bills beat the Redskins, 24-9, to earn their sixth win of the season. Read Jay Skurski's 10 Observations here.

The Buffalo Bills face the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Era Field.

Follow our team coverage of all the action from the stadium.

Here's a look at some of our coverage this week to get you ready for Bills-Redskins:

• Vic Carucci's Take Five: Bills need to boost self-confidence with convincing win

• Sack hunter: Trent Murphy, a "(expletive) killer," still looking for his first sack

• Our picks: The News' staff picks the winner, gives you a score and tells you why

• Smoke screens: More deception could mean more success for Bills in screen game

• Off and running: The ground game should get going vs. Washington

• Back to basics: Defense became an unexpected concern in Week 8