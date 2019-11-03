Live coverage: Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills

UPDATE: The Bills beat the Redskins, 24-9, to earn their sixth win of the season. Read Jay Skurski's 10 Observations here.
The Buffalo Bills face the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Era Field.
Here's a look at some of our coverage this week to get you ready for Bills-Redskins:
• Vic Carucci's Take Five: Bills need to boost self-confidence with convincing win
• Sack hunter: Trent Murphy, a "(expletive) killer," still looking for his first sack
• Our picks: The News' staff picks the winner, gives you a score and tells you why
• Smoke screens: More deception could mean more success for Bills in screen game
• Off and running: The ground game should get going vs. Washington
• Back to basics: Defense became an unexpected concern in Week 8
