LeVALLEY, John T.

LeVALLEY - John T. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Amy J. (nee Hilliker) LeValley; devoted father of John, Dawn (Troy), and Helen; cherished grandfather of John, Antonio, and Camren; adored great-grandfather of Angelenna; dear brother of Rev. Peter LeValley (Deacon Bonnie) and the late Charles (Linda); loving friend of Dave. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com