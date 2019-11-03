LELONEK, Marie A. (Sugg)

Age 92, of East Amherst, NY, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irwin "Bud"; cherished mother of Michael, Peter, Carol, and Paul (Darlene) Lelonek; dearest grandmother of Michael, Jonathan, Andrew, Victoria, and Peter; mother-in-law of Catherine; also survived by nieces, nephews, and her faithful feline companion "Roddy"; daughter of the late John and Agatha (nee Lepsch) Sugg; sister of the late Geraldine and John (Jane) Sugg. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, November 9th at St. Pius X R.C. Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville, NY. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at church. If desired, contributions in Marie's honor may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY.