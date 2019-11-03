KREWCUN, Helen

KREWCUN - Helen November 2, 2019, dearest sister of Ruth Krewcun and the late John (late Dorothy) Krywcun, late George (late Marie) Krywcum, late Basil Krewcun and the late Rose (late John) Hucul; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM in the Evangelical Baptist Church, 141 Ludington St., Buffalo (please assemble at church). Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo or Evangelical Baptist Church.