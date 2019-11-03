KRASOWSKI, Kenneth

KRASOWSKI - Kenneth Passed away on November 1, 2019, loving companion of Joanie Murray; step-dad of Taylor; beloved son of the late Henry and Donna (Fuller) Krasowski; brother of Larry (Denise O'Brien) Krasowski and the late Gregory, Kenny and Scott Krasowski. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Prayer Service will follow at 7 PM. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com