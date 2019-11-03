KOZIEJ, Dorothy "Dot"

Of Batavia, NY passed away October 9, 2019. Wife of the late Phil Koziej and sister of the late, Andrew, Joseph, Stanley and Frank Kwasniak. Survived by her daughter, Dorothy M. (Gordon) Williams of Amherst. Grandchildren, Courtney (Jason) Pastore of Mountainside, New Jersey and Zachary Williams of Amherst. Sisters, Florence (Vincent) Ferrando of Churchville, NY and Helen (Richard) Barnard of Batavia; also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12-3 pm at Terry Hills Golf Course and Banquet Facility, 5122 Clinton Street Rd., Batavia, NY 14020. Expressions of Sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net