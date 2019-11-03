KLINE, Michael W.

KLINE - Michael W. October 28, 2019, of Grand Island, after fighting a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Cynthia L. (nee Ogg) Kline; loving father of Khristian Cole Kline; brother of Kathleen Ann (Michael) Hastings, Linda Lou (Michael) Meagher, and Cynthia Sue (Gary) Hall. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 7th at 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 100 Church St., Youngstown, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute Nurse Recognition Fund or the SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home.