KIRBIS - Joseph E. Of North Tonawanda, entered the arms of His Heavenly Father on October 31, 2019, at age 60. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Earl Kirbis Sr., and his brother, Thomas (Bonnie) Kirbis Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Debora (nee Kacz) Kirbis, his children, Steven (Rebecca) Kirbis and Caitlin (Stephen) Kijowski, his siblings, Patricia (Irwin) Weinstein, Robert (Beth) Kirbis, Barbara (Rick) Ryan, John (late Theresa) Kirbis, Edward (Maria) Kirbis, Virginia (Patrick) Finch, Earl Kirbis Jr., Maureen (David) Audino, and Margie (Ronald) Hajnos. Nephew of Jane (late Gordon) Logsdon; son-in-law of Norbert and the late Audrey Kacz; brother-in-law of Michael (Diane) Kacz, Cheryl (Jack) Viola, Gary (Nancy) Kacz, Michele Gibson, and Sandra (Nathan) MacVittie; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. Joe was born in Buffalo and raised in the Town of Tonawanda, where his family set roots. He graduated from Kenmore East High School in 1977, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force that fall. He took pride in his work as a jet engine aircraft mechanic in the 107th Air National Guard in Niagara Falls for 19.5 years, until his retirement. He cherished his time with family and friends, and had a passion for gardening, cooking, baking, preserving, and fishing. Joe will be forever loved and deeply missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com