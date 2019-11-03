KELLER, Marie L.

KELLER - Marie L. October 28, 2019, age 101. Dear sister of the late Arthur P. (Patricia) Keller, Jr.; loving aunt of Michael (Marilee), Peter (Susan) and Kathie Keller; cherished great-aunt of Mark (Paola), Libby (John Goller), Scott, Barnaby (Gianna) Keller and Katie (Thomas) Dugan; also survived by 10 great-great-nieces and nephews; special thanks to Kathy Barnes and Barbara Scanio. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com