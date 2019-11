KACZOROWSKI, Robert B.

KACZOROWSKI - Robert B. November 10, 1927 - October 26, 2019.

Dear beloved husband of 67 years to Terry Kaczorowski (Slisz); loving father of Robert (Sandra), Donna (Ken) Meadors and Michael; Papa to Ryan, Amber, Dawn, Robin and Gregory; great-grandfather of four and great-great grandfather of one; funniest uncle and cousin to many and best friend of the late Dukie.