JOYCE, William

JOYCE - William Age 75 of Daytona Beach, formerly of Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 in Charleston, SC surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 52 years of Carla (Williams)Joyce; cherished son of Marian and the late Clarence Joyce; loving father of Christine (Gary) Zannis, Jennifer (Ken) Krieger, Michael, and Bill; adored grandfather of Kayla and Samantha Zannis, Scott Oram, Katherine, Mariatu, and Wara Krieger, and Tobias Joyce; great-grandfather of Jackson Oram; treasured brother of Mary (Donal) Healy, James (Cindy), Michael (Claudia), Patrick, Kathleen (Michael) McLaughlin, Thomas (Carrie); brother-in-law of Ted (Dee) Williams, Trish (Pete) Worthington; also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and many greats. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, November 8th at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to EduNations.org or Caris Hospice of Charleston, South Carolina.