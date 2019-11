JANKOWIAK, Thomas John

JANKOWIAK - Thomas John Passed away on October 7, 2019, in New Port Richey, FL. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Constance, and children, Jacquelyn (Ronald) Andula, John (Kimberly), and Kimberly (Steven) Vermilyea; also survived by grandsons, Joshua, Austin and Alex. Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2020 in Buffalo, NY.