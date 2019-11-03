JACKSON, William H.

JACKSON - William H. At age 89, passed on October 31, 2019, beloved husband of 67 years to Elaine (Macaluso) Jackson; loving father of Susan Buranich, Jay (Lois) and Lynne Jackson; cherished grandfather "pop" to Diane (Brian) Kelly, Jennifer Buranich, Matthew Buranich, Christopher and Jeremy Jackson; and great-grandfather of six; brother to Charles F., Sr., Mary Jo Weatherby and the late George W. Jackson. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble on Thursday, November 7, from 4-5 PM, where a memorial service and reception will be held at 5 pm at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.). In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, 8019 Boston State Rd., Hamburg 14075. Please share your online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com