IZZO, Margaret S. (Sussmann)

IZZO - Margaret S. (nee Sussmann)

October 31, 2019, age 70, loving mother of Allan P. Izzo and Andrew W. (Molly Novatt) Izzo; dear sister of Catherine (Lee Trapp) Kenneally, Mary Beth (Paul Bazaar) Martin and Ellen (William) Leaver; also survived by nieces, nephews and her former spouse Dr. Joseph L. Izzo, Jr. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be handled privately by family and friends. Margaret was a faculty member at Trocaire College and most recently a Nurse Practitioner with the Sleep Medicine Center of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com