HYNES - John J. "Jack"

November 1, 2019, age 69, beloved husband of Cheryl M. (nee Dolan) Hynes; loving father of Craig (Sue) Hynes, Sean (Jamie) Dolan and Joseph Dolan; cherished grandfather of Marcus and Madison; adored great-grandfather of Aria; caring brother of Tim, Jean Hynes, Ellen (Robert) McAndrew and predeceased by the late Marilyn (late Eugene) Plewa, William (late Barbara) and Daniel Hynes; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, at 10 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com