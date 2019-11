HUDSON, Minister Johnnie E., Sr.

HUDSON - Minister Johnnie E., Sr. Entered into rest October 24, 2019. A celebration of Life will be conducted Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 AM, at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Avenue North, Birmingham, AL. Interment Little Flanders Cemetery, Dayton, Alabama. Arrangements by ABERNATHY FUNERAL HOME, Linden, AL. Share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com