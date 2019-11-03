High School Football: St. Joe's, Canisius tune up for playoffs

St. Joe’s and Canisius wrapped up regular season play in Monsignor Martin Association football with one-sided victories on Saturday, clearing the decks for the start of the postseason playoffs next weekend.

St. Joe’s took a 35-0 first-half lead and coasted to its 41-8 triumph over St. Mary’s of Lancaster. It was the Marauders’ sixth victory in nine games with two of its three losses to out-of-state teams and the other to St. Francis.

Callum Wither ran 11 yards for the game’s first score and passed 5 yards to Vincent Lomeo and 20 to Walter Wisniewski for touchdowns.

Jimmy Scott had a 17-yard run for a score and Naseem Zeigler returned a punt 55 yards for another. A 20-yard run by William Kraus of St. Joe’s closed the scoring after Tyshaun Johnson passed to Levi Taberski for the lone touchdown by the Lancers

(2-6).

Six different players scored for Canisius in its 47-0 triumph over Cardinal O’Hara as coach Rich Robbins was able to substitute liberally.

Junior running back Joe Dixon was the only Crusader to score more than one touchdown. Dixon carried six times for 42 yards and ran for TDs from 6 and 1 yards.

Quarterback Tyler Baker played only the first half and completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards. Riley Simpson had four pass receptions for 70 yards.

Elijah Haqq, sophomore Lamar Thomas, Amier Mohammed, Freddie Pagan and Roderick Miller ran for the other Canisius touch-

downs.

The win brought Canisius’ record to 4-5 for the season after an 0-3 start.

Fed Class D semifinal

CSP 42, Randolph 12: Clymer/Sherman/Panama repeated its victory of two weeks ago over Randolph to advance to the championship game next Saturday at New Era Field. Coach Ty Harper’s team will have the opportunity to try and avenge their only loss of the season when its takes on Franklinville/Ellicottville.

CSP had defeated Randolph, 34-0, only two weeks ago.

Zavon Overton caught two touchdown passes from Gerrit Hinsdale and returned a punt 65 yards for a score in CSP’s victory on Saturday. Hinsdale also passed to Cameron Barmore for a touchdown. Connor Cooper ran for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack, one an 89-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.