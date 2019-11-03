High School Extra: Nowicki repeats as NFL X-C champion

Section VI champion and 2018 All-Western New York Runner of the Year Sydney Nowicki of Lockport repeated as Niagara Frontier League girls cross country champion with her victory on Saturday at Beaver Island State Park.

Nowicki ran away from the field, winning by nearly two full minutes over the next runner on a course that was shortened to 2.6 miles because of the conditions caused by Thursday’s heavy rain.

Her time was 16:25.9. Riley Joseph of Grand Island was second in 18:20.9.

Joseph and her Grand Island teammates deserve credit for their improvement over 2018. The Vikings won

this year’s team title with 28 points and their top five runners included four who were in their top five a year

ago when GI finished in fifth place.

Behind Joseph, who was seventh in 2018, came Faith Caldwell in third place and eighth-grader Alexandra Jensen in fourth. Hayley Pizur and Rayna Wallens were the other scorers for GI. None is a junior or senior.

Nowicki led Lockport to a second-place finish in the team scoring for the second year in a row.

Individual winner Owen White led Lockport to the boys team title. Lockport, Lewiston-Porter, Niagara Falls and Kenmore West finished the team scoring in that order, the same as in 2018.

Four of Lockport’s top five from 2018 finished in the top eight for the second year a row.

White, a senior, ran the 2.6-mile course in 14:36.6. He finished fourth last year. Other scorers for the Lions were Kenny Currie (3), Jackson Doran (4), Lucas Powley (8) and Jesse Nowicki (13). Doran was last year’s second-place finisher.

Next up on the WNY cross-country calendar is the Section VI run at Knox Farm in East Aurora next Friday.

The NYSPHSAA meet will be Nov. 16 in Plattsburgh followed by the State Federation meet on Nov. 23 in Wappingers Falls.

Dilts’ shootout goal gives title to Bears

It took 10 rounds to decide it. Amanda Dilts scored the only goal of the shootout, to give Frewsburg a 1-0 triumph over Westfield/Brocton in the Section VI Class C girls soccer championship game at Eden on Saturday.

Dilts, a senior defender who had scored only one goal all season for the Bears, finally ended a shootout duel between goalkeepers Madison Voty of Frewsburg and Angel Busch of Westfield.

Westfield had defeated Frewsburg twice in the CCAA West regular season, both by 1-0 scores.