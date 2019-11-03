HEYWOOD, Valerie L.

HEYWOOD - Valerie L. October 31, 2019, beloved wife of Ronald W. Daniels; loving step-mother of Laurie (Mark) VanWagenen, Tamara A. (Jordan) Wolff, Gregory A. (Rebecca) Daniels and the late Ralph A. Daniels; devoted step-grandmother of three; dear daughter of the late Norman and Maxine Heywood. The family will be present to receive friends November 8, Friday, from 4-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday morning, November 9, at 11 o'clock in Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St., Williamsville. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Niagara County.