HERTRICK, Dorothy J. (Francis)

HERTRICK - Dorothy J. (nee Francis)

October 30, 2019, age 100, of Williamsville, NY. Wife of the late Charles K. Hertrick; beloved mother of Sandra J. Warner and Charles F. (Joan) Hertrick; loving grandmother of James Warner, Lori Warner and Scott Hertrick; also survived by four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9th from the Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Rd., Clarence (corner of Strickler and Greiner Rds.), at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the church or Hospice Buffalo at www.hospicebuffalo.com. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.