HAYES, Ronald G.

HAYES - Ronald G. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest October 29, 2019, after a short illness. He was born in Buffalo on October 6, 1938. Loving son of the late Russell and Doris Hayes; beloved partner of Carole Novak-Lewis; devoted father of Raymond (Carol) Hayes, Russell Hayes and the late Randall Hayes; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com