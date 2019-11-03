HANSEN, Jane (Turner)

August 14, 2019, age 98; beloved wife of the late Sidney Hansen; loving mother of Ilsa Cooper, Eva (Jack Etheridge) Hansen, Miriam (Craig) Mahler and Amy Stewart; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Eric Bryndle) Cooper, Michael Cooper, Diana (Cameron) Spalding and Ariel Mahler; adored great-grandmother of Saya, Asher and Wilder Spalding; predeceased by siblings Lillian (the late former Delaware Governor Russell Peterson) Peterson and Richard (late Betty) Turner; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Saturday, November 9th at 1:30PM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated at First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201. Interment to be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mrs. Hansen was a United States WWII Army Veteran. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com