Deaths Death Notices
GULLO, Carl R.
GULLO - Carl R. Of Lake View, NY, entered into rest November 2, 2019, age 83, husband of the late Patricia (Bucholtz) Gullo; dearest father of Patricia A. (Douglas D.) Del Principe, Judith A. (John) Barone and Sandra L. (James M.) Chavanne; brother of Evelyn (Robert) Francis, predeceased by four other siblings; grandfather of Kevin Douglas and Keith Ryan Del Principe, Jillian Nicole (Greenbaum) and Jonathan Joseph Barone and Matthew Scott and Ian James Chavanne; also survived by three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday from 3-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola NY, where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook