GULLO, Carl R.

GULLO - Carl R. Of Lake View, NY, entered into rest November 2, 2019, age 83, husband of the late Patricia (Bucholtz) Gullo; dearest father of Patricia A. (Douglas D.) Del Principe, Judith A. (John) Barone and Sandra L. (James M.) Chavanne; brother of Evelyn (Robert) Francis, predeceased by four other siblings; grandfather of Kevin Douglas and Keith Ryan Del Principe, Jillian Nicole (Greenbaum) and Jonathan Joseph Barone and Matthew Scott and Ian James Chavanne; also survived by three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday from 3-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola NY, where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.