GUERIERI, Paula

Guerieri - Paula (nee Sloat)

October 30, 2019. Devoted mother of John Guerieri, Amanda Langford, Casey Gombos, and Abby Refermat; cherished grandmother of Bruce, Arianna, and Joseph; also survived by two brothers, nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Monday from 6-8 PM. Online condolences shared at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com