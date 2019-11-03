GOWAN, Mary Ellen (Rohrer)

Of Elmira, NY, November 2, 2019, beloved wife of the late James F. Gowan, Sr.; dearest mother of James F. (Amy) Gowan, Jr. and Julie L. Tirone (Brian J. Mariniello); grandmother of Eliana, Levi and Adalyn Tirone, Degen and Anthony Mariniello; daughter of the late William A. and Anna Marie (Barto) Rohrer; sister of William Rohrer and the late Virginia (Richard) Loveland; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com