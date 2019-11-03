GNOZZO, Mary R.

GNOZZO - Mary R. Of Amherst, November 1, 2019, daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Lovallo Gnozzo-Baynes; sister of Katherine Tronolone and Samuel Baynes; predeceased by nine bothers and sisters; dear aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Monday 5-8 PM, where funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul RC Church at 9:30 AM. Interment United German & French Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Buffalo Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240, are preferred. Condolences may be sent www.ginnanefuneralhome.com