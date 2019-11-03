GEARHART, Terrance L. ""Terry""

Lake View, NY, October 31, 2019. Cherished love of Deb Siener; loving father of Kristopher (Elizabeth) Gearhart; special dad of Jeff (Andrea) Siener and Lisa (Howard) Gohn; adored grandfather of Jacob, Sean, Erin and Nora Gearhart, Nathan and Jenna Siener and Aidan, Jaxon and Ella Gohn; dearest son of Patricia (nee Engle) and the late Fred Gearhart, Sr.; dear brother of Michael (Cheryl), Fred, Jr. (Tina) and the late Robert W. Gearhart. Family will be present to receive friends, Monday, from 3-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com