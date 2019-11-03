FLOOD, Kathleen M. (Hoare)

Of Hamburg, formerly of the "Old First Ward," at the age of 76, on October 30, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick E. Flood; mother of Noreen Baker, Patrick E., Jr., Dennis M., Daniel B. (Pamela) and the late Colleen M. and the late Kevin F. Flood; sister of Timothy (Linda), Dennis, Patrick and Bernard (Anita) Hoare; grandmother of Dillon, Maureen, Mathew, Kayleigh, Michael, Juliana, Michael Patrick and Andrew Emmett. Private Services by O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). In lieu of flowers, or donations, the family encourages you to "please be kind to others." For condolences please visit www.O'CONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com