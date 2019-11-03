FINNEGAN, Eleanor (Relation)

FINNEGAN - Eleanor (nee Relation)

October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John L.; loving mother of Kathleen (Jeff) Baker and Colleen (Travis) Hengerer; dearest grandmother of Courtney (Eric) Guidie and Travis and Caley; sister of Laura (Paul) Vergoni, John (Marion), Richard (late Patricia), and the late Alfred (late Helen). Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com