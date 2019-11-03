FEINBERG, Monika L. (Petrov)

October 31, 2019, beloved wife of David Feinberg; loving mother of Danielle (Sallah) Mohamad and Krysta Ciskal; cherished grandmother of Adam Mohamad; dear sister of Harry (Diana) Petrov and the late Willard Murr. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, November 9th from 2-6 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Flowers graciously accepted.