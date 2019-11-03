Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 6.

AKRON

• 56 Parkview Drive, Susan Brenon to Elizabeth A. Meunier; Michael T. Meunier, $254,000.

ALDEN

• 13775 Henskee Road, Diane M. Lees; Jeffrey F. Lees to Jennifer Jurek; Michael Jurek, $430,000.

• 1241 East Laray Drive, Maryann Bonaccorso; Dean Smith to Buffalo Gates LLC, $67,772.

AMHERST

• 1499 Wehrle Drive, Ccs Mgt LLC to Ciara Estates LLC; Russo Estates LLC; Waterman Estates LLC, $2,337,500.

• 64 Sunburst Circle, Randi Perelstein to Melanie Bales; Michael R. Bales, $460,000.

• 61 Laurel Lane, Mushtaq H. Khan to 61 Laurel Lane Intervivos Revocable Trust 082119 Tr, $430,000.

• 236 Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Maria C. Freitag, $414,900.

• 60 Lord Byron Lane, John Manion; Joyce Manion to Gary S Lane Irrevocable Trust; Judith A Lane Irrevocable Trust, $385,000.

• 23 Fieldgate Court, Leonard J. Freitag; Maria C. Freitag to Katherine M. Peterson; Adam E. Winters, $335,500.

• 11 Saint Charles Court, Elizabeth J. Mcdonald; Thomas L. Mcdonald to Mary Ann Deb, $324,000.

• 193 Oakgrove Drive, Grace B. Smith; Ralph D. Smith to Reetuparna Dutta, $320,000.

• 730 Schoelles Road, Brian W. Haseltine; Mary T. Haseltine; Patricia D. Haseltine to Edward S. Cassaro; Tracy Lynn Fraas, $292,400.

• 135-d Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nicholas B. Farrell Jr.; Ying Chun Wang, $285,770.

• 32 Culpepper Road, Sarah L. Hanson to Daniel M. Guggi III; Pamela M. Guggi, $260,000.

• 2763 Dodge Road, Steven P. Clancy; Paula J. Pera to Nathan J. Stegner; Rebekah L. Stegner, $250,000.

• 214 Westfield Road, Richard L. Derrah; Richelle S. Derrah to Deanna L. Bowers, $241,000.

• 3178 Sweet Home Road, Joyce L. Arnold; Steven A. Arnold to Tyler Prigionieri; Katlyn Wescott, $229,900.

• 4764 Harlem Road, Equitable Property Solutions Group LLC to Brandon Schultz; Kelly Schultz, $226,900.

• 304 Forest Edge Drive, Nancy E. Wallace to Inderjit Makhija; Tejpal Makhija, $218,000.

• 315 Miller Road, Brooke E. Nagel; Ryan C. Nagel to Lisa Liebow Kane; Timothy J. Kane Sr., $217,500.

• 3080 Millersport Hwy, Thuman John A Jr dba; Thumans Auto Truck Repair to 3080 Millersport LLC, $192,500.

• 313 North Ivyhurst Road, Joseph J. Christ Jr. to Danielle Felton; Joshua Simmeth, $187,500.

• 458 Sagewood Drive, Dorothy Franchini Revocable Trust 041017 Tr to Pamela M. Kreinheder; Rodney R. Kreinheder, $186,000.

• 23 Christine Drive, Michael E. Brenda; Nicole J. Brenda to Richard C. Koepnick, $182,500.

• 65 Sundridge Drive, Jacob Deutsch to Andrea Deutsch; Lee Deutsch, $177,780.

• 86 Hendricks Boulevard, Kevin B. Gore; Mary G. Gore to Patrick Chang, $175,000.

• 169 Harding Road, Tjm of WNY LLC to Marwick Inc; Ross Wickenhiser, $169,900.

• 50 Pearce Drive, Troy Joos to Kimberly J. Worling, $166,500.

• 385 Bernhardt Drive, Jane O. Sorensen to David J. Fournier, $161,000.

• 1115 Youngs Rd Unit B, Dean R Bitikofer Trust 022593 Tr to Rosemary A. Sperrazza, $148,000.

• 55 Oakbrook Dr Unit H, David E. Gardner to Xin Jiang; Li Xie, $140,000.

• 14 Brockmoore Drive, Donald A. Alessi; Karl A. Blackwell; Linda C. Blackwell to Hooks Handyman Service LLC, $131,500.

• 253 Woodcrest Drive, Padma Bhargava; Sumeet Scott Bhargava; Vikasdeep Bhargava; Yogesh Chander; Anurekha Kinsman to Sumeet Scott Bhargava, $120,000.

• 471 Burroughs Dr Unit D, Victoria A. Minorczyk to Plencia Corp, $110,000.

• 157 Manser Drive, Upstate Development Group LLC to Maria Otterson, $110,000.

• 4615 Chestnut Ridge Road, Michele E. Bernier; Robert D. Bernier to Edwin Zhou, $103,000.

• 4429 Bailey Ave., Charles R. Applegarth; Geraldine Applegarth; Geraldine E. Applegarth to Elderwood Surplus Holdings LLC, $100,000.

• 71 Avalon Meadows Lane, Avalon Meadows LLC to Piotr Rutkowski, $95,000.

• 3920-a Ridge Lea Road, Jami Renee Schmid to Donald K. Schmid, $95,000.

• 82 Lennox Ave., Dale Spencer to Geraldine Aljuwani; Rashied Aljuwani, $90,000.

• 154 Charter Oaks Dr Unit A, Blue Bridge Agency LLC to Alyssa M. Frijey, $85,000.

• 3892 Ridge Lea Rd Unit A, Adrienn Drahos; Barbara V. Erdei to Dale Dierken, $83,500.

ANGOLA

• 14 Henry Drive, Derek M. Rohde; Teresa L. Rohde to Matthew Battleson, $117,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 800 Fillmore Ave., Deborah A. Flynn; Michael C. Flynn to Mary R. Kartalis; Nicholas C. Kartalis, $400,000.

• Vacant land Mill Road, Camp Longacres Inc; Thomas S. Kranz to Sean P. Callahan, $321,500.

• 507 South St., Gerard Gallabher; Gerard A. Gallagher; Gerard A. Gallagher III to Cynthia M. Chynoweth; John D. Chynoweth, $309,000.

• 192 King St., Kelly L. Case; Robert D. Case Jr. to Kelly E. Hartman, $214,000.

• Vacant land Mill Road, Thomas S. Kranz to Anthony J. Strazzella; Rene D. Strazzella, $100,000.

BLASDELL

• 114 Arthur Ave., Jeft LLC to Jeffrey R. Lutz, $140,000.

• 12 Miller Ave., Andrew J. Dvornski to Hans Ebert; Lynn Ebert, $125,000.

BOSTON

• 7651 Endress Road, Michael Mehs to Jennilee Schmitt; Nicholas B. Schmitt, $239,887.

• 8461 Feddick Road, Sean M. Kovar to Laura L. Hall; Matthew Vitale, $152,000.

• 7428 Back Creek Road, Judy A. Dodge to Mark House; Susan House, $135,000.

BRANT

• 10894 Mile Block Road, 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Kyle C. Luther, $130,851.

BUFFALO

• 176 Pearl St., 3959 Main St. Inc to Samuel T. Strassman, $515,000.

• 89 Norwood Ave., Kim Gillogly to Courtney Bajdas; Matthew Barnhardt, $450,000.

• 177 Elm St., Ferguson Electric Construction Co Inc to 9187 Group LLC, $400,000.

• 370 Seneca St., Rose Mary Ditondo-Rohloff; Rosemary Ditondo-Rohloff; Alan Rohloff; Alan W. Rohloff; Rose Mary Rohloff to Via Seneca LLC, $375,000.

• 269 Hinman, 269 Hinman LLC to Westwood Holdings LLC, $325,000.

• 681 Richmond Ave., Danylo P. Paszkowsky; Krista M. Paszkowsky to Derek J. Janca, $289,900.

• 101 Potters Road, Melinda M. Zak to Ryan Claire, $220,000.

• 35 Montrose Ave., Daniel R. Meegan; Martha L. Meegan to Jennifer Mclean; Kirk R. Mclean, $199,900.

• 651 Prospect Ave., Eileen J. Palmeri; Joseph C. Palmeri to Dustin T. Ghezaili, $185,567.

• 196 Whitehall Ave., Zachary L. Damstetter to Brendan R. Donovan; Dennis J. Donovan, $185,000.

• 875 Hertel, Imperium Holdings LLC to Tremont Property Holdings LLC, $185,000.

• 262 Sanders Road, Shayna Raichilson-Zadok; Adam Zadok to Nakia C. Hock, $180,000.

• 106 Whitehall Ave., Raymond Krug to Madeline M. Reid, $180,000.

• 116 Gillette Ave., Clifford Bell; Helaine Bell to Darnell Baldon, $175,000.

• 229 Potters Road, Lawrence Murtha; Mary Murtha to Dawn Kirchmeyer, $173,000.

• 50 Shoreham Parkway, Barbara Polino Frandina; Joseph M. Frandina to Randall H. Rich, $170,000.

• 82 Whitehall, Matthew J. Keeves Jr. to Mary K. Schroeder; Joshua R. Slupinski, $164,900.

• 222 Holly St., Anthony D. Vitali to Alyssa Rodriguez; Carlos Rodriguez, $160,000.

• 264 East Amherst St., 264 East Amherst St. LLC to Abdulla Mothanna, $160,000.

• 34 Newport Ave., Buffalo House Guys LLC to Stephanie Campobello, $152,000.

• 29 Hammerschmidt, Lara Rivera to Dawn L. Kruger; Paul C. Kruger, $150,000.

• 91 Larchmont Road, James R. Seguin to Michael J. Literman, $145,000.

• 225 Columbus Ave., John J. Mudie to Jake A. Michienzi, $140,000.

• 313 King Peterson Road, Janice Swygert; Janice M. Swygert to Tanito C. Lancaster, $139,500.

• 39 Buffum, Key Flooring LLC; Queen City Invest LLC to Kristin K. Wisz, $136,500.

• 36 Magnolia Ave., Spahn Kenneth R Agt to Vladimir Sabayev; Ilona Trosman; Michael Trosman, $129,000.

• 115 Aldrich Place, Meghan L. Sullivan to Todd N. Tobia, $123,000.

• 215 Stevenson, Reimundo Valentin to Jared Hojnacki, $120,000.

• 86 Greeley St., Ryan&sons Property Management LLC to 86 Greeley Bf LLC, $105,000.

• 371 Fourteenth, Maribet Escalera-Cruz to Ky Van Pham, $98,000.

• 89 Montrose Ave., Deborah M. Patti; Nicholas Roy Patti to Mojo&sons LLC, $98,000.

• 158 Oconnell St., Elizabeth F. Barrett; Jill Lamantia to Fillmore Five LLC, $90,000.

• 389 Cambridge, Rs Real Estate International Inc to Peter Tennent, $85,222.

• 105 Barthel St., Md Z. Hasan; Md Zakaria Hasan to Bhuyan Md Omar Faruk; Tahmina Khanom, $82,000.

• 186 Kay, Keith Canazzi to Ferdoushi Akter; Gazy M. Salam, $78,500.

• 217 Wyoming Ave., Biplob Kabir Mowla to Kamal Ahmed, $76,000.

• 20 Roma, Zemcc United LLC to Rabaya Akter; Nur Zaman Siddiki, $74,000.

• 599 Highgate Ave., Ethan W. Collins; Adonis L. Dawkins to Farin LLC, $70,500.

• 125 Albany St., Zona Mccarthy to David J. Harter, $70,000.

• 230 Keystone, Reginald White Jr. to Mstnasrin Sultana; Mohammad Z. Ullah, $60,000.

• 168 Humboldt, Andrew J. Shea to Rebuffalo LLC, $59,044.

• 53 Langmeyer, Eric Meddaugh Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Tahmida Salahuddin, $56,000.

• 108 Oxford, Rita LLC to Justin Kurtz; Laura Kurtz, $55,000.

• 260 St Lawrence Ave., Thomas P. Cefalu to Buffalo Northside Properties LLC, $48,000.

• 386 Bristol, Bohdan Dusanivsky to Miriam T. Berger, $47,500.

• 39 Pooley, Anna M. Cook; Raymond M. Cook; Raymond M. Cook Sr. to 39 Pooley Place LLC, $45,000.

• 113 Phyllis Ave., Michael Marshall; Vera Marshall to Rina Akter, $45,000.

• 428 Goethe St., Shirley M. Hensel to Atlantica LLC, $44,534.

• 35 Ludington St., Mark David Arcara; Abdur-Rahiym Neequaye to Kats Development LLC, $44,000.

• 21 Harriett, Lisa Pratt to WNY Reality LLC, $42,500.

• 148 Longnecker St., Mohammed Rahman to Shaifa Rahman Shammy, $40,000.

• 311 Ideal St., Richard F. Daly; Joseph J. Dudzic; Katherine Dudzic to Esb Group LLC, $39,573.

• 172 Parade St N, Ernest Hill to Mitu&sons Corporation, $38,500.

• 165 Gibson St., Henry T. Szymczak to Tania Miah, $35,000.

• 146 Orlando St., Frank Skrabacz Jr.; Martha Skrabacz to James Roberts, $32,000.

• 32 Brunswick Boulevard, Mahmuda Rahman to Mollik Khaled, $31,000.

• 161 Mackinaw St., Keith L. Escabi to Jonathan M. Murphy, $30,000.

• 221 Courtland, Emile Hakizimana; Bernadette Niyonizey to Deco Unlimited LLC, $30,000.

• 19 Hayden, Daniel Thomas to 716 Estates LLC, $27,500.

• 352 Paderewski, Williamsville Properties Holdings LLC to Vin7 LLC, $23,000.

• 32 Bennett Village 142, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Layla Ali, $20,000.

• 170 Purdy St., Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Buffalo New York to Lola Majors, $20,000.

• 361 Fox, Izville Properties Llp to Vin7 Llp, $17,000.

• 755 Smith, Izville Properties Llp to Vin7 Llp, $17,000.

• 444 Adams, Izville Properties Llp to Vin7 Llp, $17,000.

• 143 Mohican Ave., Mary Moorman Penn; Wright Lisa M Hr; Norman Wright to Esb Group LLC, $15,001.

• 265 Stockbridge, Mohammad I. Choudhury to Masudul Islam, $10,000.

• 115 Ullman St., Lawrence T. Brennan; Ethan Collins to Ralph Dailey, $9,500.

• 64 Kirkpatrick St., Betty Oldham to Carmen Britt, $7,500.

• 322 Watson St., Betty Oldham to Carmen Britt, $7,500.

• 158 West, City of Buffalo to Mitchell Soto, $5,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 43 Irondale Drive, Charles M. Vacanti; Christina D. Vacanti to Brandon Sumpter; Dontaya P. Sumpter, $235,000.

• 226 South Roycroft Boulevard, Robert M. Evans Jr. to Marcquan C. Petty, $180,000.

• 121 Reo Ave., Keith M. Partridge; Mary Partridge Tybor to Andrew Ha, $166,000.

• 90 Mayberry Dr W, Alyssa M. Williams to Jeremy M. Warner, $161,000.

• 82 Hillwood Drive, Michael J. Mingle to Maura Davis, $160,000.

• 730 Beach Road, Robert J. Chmielewski to Lindsay Cardona; Jaime Serrano-Cardona, $157,000.

• 255 Evane Drive, Passmore Family Trust 012406 Tr to Deanna Marie Gallagher, $154,000.

• 162 Gardenvale Drive, Susan K. Kroll to Aaronda Vick; Brendan Vick, $151,528.

• 95 Huth Road, Fierce4 Homes LLC to Demario M. Johnson, $150,000.

• 23 Rogers Drive, Gale E. Lottbrien; Jakob Lottbrien to Christopher R. Wrobel, $150,000.

• 35 Chesterfield Drive, Nickandr Jamangaraev; Viktor Khokhlyuk to Janice E. Lewis, $148,400.

• 801 South Huth Road, William R. Welch II to Michele E. Bernier; Robert D. Bernier, $147,000.

• 21 Poinciana Parkway, James J. Konerth to Dj Consulting&realty LLC, $145,100.

• 25 Villa Park, Rose Frasca to Kristin Lukasiak, $145,000.

• 152 Harris Court, Robert Duringer; Stacy N. Duringer to Zin Chit; Ye Thu, $144,000.

• 100 Warsaw St., Michael T. Buono; Shannon M. Buono to Jonathan T. Morgante, $144,000.

• 79 Jane Drive, Rose Incorvia; Michael&rose Incorvia Trust 031902 Tr to Rose Incorvia; Christine J. Schreier; Donald F. Schreier, $140,000.

• 145 Francis Ave., Elaine M. Gurbacki; Norbert J. Gurbacki to Eric K. Patterson, $138,000.

• 10 Duchess Court, Alfred Chandler; Charles B. Chandler to Kimberly C. Groff, $135,000.

• 91 Sable Palm Drive, Songli Niu; Shubin Ruan to Christopher M. Kubala, $134,000.

• 963 Borden Road, Bebeann Brzozowski to Louis B. Dingeldey, $132,000.

• 51 Croy Ave., Howard Patton III; Franklin A. Stachowiak to 6831 Seneca St. LLC, $118,000.

• 340 Olmstead Ave., Andrew Case to Alexis T. Ruggiero, $114,000.

• 93 Hurd St., Brandon Sumpter to Amanda L. Amitrano, $85,000.

• 18 Saint Paul St., M&t Bank to Adria Lanham; Eric R. Lanham, $81,500.

• 394 South Creek Drive, Michael S. Moran to Jamie F. Kaye, $80,000.

• 66 Mafalda Drive, Angelia E. Jarlinski to Buffalo Group LLC, $75,300.

• 19 Roxborough Ave., State of New York Mortgage Agency to Buffalo Group LLC, $75,200.

• 47 Northern Parkway, Lucille Dombrowski to William Lesinski, $75,000.

• 114 Jackson, Gelthd LLC to Adyan Properties LLC, $62,000.

CLARENCE

• 5064 Rockledge Drive, George M. Wallrich; Virginia R. Wallrich to Samantha Innes; Scott Innes, $882,000.

• 5352 Glenview Drive, Linda D. Southard; Stephen S. Southard to George W. Taylor; Susanne M. Taylor, $757,500.

• 8421 Old Trafford Court, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Michael P. Ryan; Nancy C. Ryan, $490,612.

• 10681 Rosewood Lane, Jay F. Hoestermann; Sandy Anne Hoestermann; Sandyanne M. Hoestermann to Nadine Ngirimana; Nshuti Ernest Ngirimana, $424,900.

• 4990 Pineledge Dr W, Patricia Ann Libassi to Van Sickle David W; Van Sickle Karen E, $335,000.

• 8781 Stahley Road, Jody L. Kuppinger; Scott F. Kuppinger to Rachel Eggert; Thomas B. Eggert, $299,900.

• 4535 East Patricia Drive, Mary C. Wittlinger to John Mora, $290,000.

• 5130 Elmcroft Court, Louis C. Donovan to Brooke Elizabeth Nagel; Ryan Charles Nagel, $265,000.

• 9495 Melinda Drive, Charles A. Gerber; John M. Gerber to Alex E. Brown; April K. Brown, $263,000.

• 8550 Nottingham Terrace, Kim M. Giambra; Catherine E. Nagel; Kim M. Prisinzano; Michael A. Prisinzano; Michael Anthony Prisinzano to US Bank Trust NA, $234,414.

• 4117 Circle Court, Nancy H. Bonk to Robert J. Duringer; Stacy N. Duringer, $220,000.

• 4286 Connection Drive, Kathleen Hughes Chubb to Elizabeth Horst, $192,000.

• 5880 Kraus Road, 5880 Kraus Road LLC to 5850 Kraus Road LLC, $19,800.

COLDEN

• 8736 Lower East Hill Road, Jenni Patterson to Nathaniel W. Boldt, $182,500.

COLLINS

• 3441 Route 39, Carolyn A. Robertson; John M. Robertson to Justin T. Smith, $178,000.

CONCORD

• 6723 Wagner Road, Cynthia M. Beyette; Peter F. Beyette to Megan Moss; Steven Moss, $315,000.

• 11875 Drake Road, Catherine S. Ellis; Kenneth A. Engelhardt to Richard B. Engelhardt, $100,000.

EDEN

• 2178 Derby Road, Robert P. Surowiec to David R. Diesenbruch, $259,900.

• 2703 West Church St., Bradley J. Brese; Lori Ann Brese to Livecchi J. Dennis; Meghann M. Livecchi, $145,000.

• 8792 Homer Ave., Thomas C. Smurthwaite; Thomas Smurthwaite; Brad Stamm to Keybank NA, $110,500.

ELMA

• 6911 Clinton St., James D. Crane Jr.; Kristine M. Crane to Richard E. Stanton, $180,000.

• 100 Homeward Place, Karen Jones; Gerald Krawczyk; Jane J. Krawczyk; Thomas P. Krawczyk to Aurora C. Boneberg; Jeremy M. Krawczyk, $110,000.

• Vl Bullis Road, Southtowns Development LLC to Sara M. Dunbar; Steven M. Dunbar, $100,000.

EVANS

• 7523 Derby Road, Beth Marie Cooke; Terrance J. Cooke to David R. Price, $160,000.

• 9141 Lake Shore Road, Jill Pawlewski to Smith Ronald Earl II, $135,000.

• 9481 Elmwood St., Geoffrey J. Gane to Cheryl A. Nicowski, $109,900.

• 8461 Lake Shore Road, John Rosowicz to Phillips Lake Shore Cottages LLC, $90,000.

• 977 Church Road, Amanda R. Tomczak; Leo R. Tomczak Jr. to Andrea Rashad, $65,720.

• 6644 Schuyler, Jason T. Lawniczak; Tanya A. Lawniczak to Karen A. Tracy, $59,900.

GRAND ISLAND

• 3849 West River Parkway, Dorothy Jourdain to Candace R. Broman; James R. Broman, $375,000.

• 117 Timberlink Drive, Candace R. Broman; James R. Broman to Katharine A. Amato; Michael S. Amato, $340,000.

• 2273 Fourth St., Eric E. Cook; Julie A. Cook to Nicole M. Rendle; Timothy J. Rendle, $293,000.

• 2166 Harvey Road, David P. Castiglia; Stephanie J. Castiglia; Stephanie J. Wilson to Diana Lavis, $280,000.

• 42 Schwegler Road, Diana Lavis to Julia D. Titterington, $157,500.

• Lot #5 Baseline Road, Renee T. Baughman; Diana S. Staub to Michael A. Sperrazza; Sara J. Sperrazza, $70,000.

HAMBURG

• 231 Union St., Edward J. Murphy III; Gayle T. Murphy to Sarah A. Barber; Steven T. Barber, $395,000.

• 4330 Winslow Drive, Deena Koch; Donald Koch to Gerald J. Berdysiak; Michele M. Berdysiak, $329,900.

• 5235 Oakridge Drive, James B. Hungiville; Michele G. Hungiville to Dennis J. Wright, $310,000.

• 23 Sawgrass Court, Gary Kujawa; Helen Kujawa to Gregory J. Williams, $280,000.

• 20 Therin Drive, Eldred J. Wood III; Rebecca Wood to Mark A. Piwko, $277,500.

• 42 Scooter Circle, Sarah A. Barber; Steven T. Barber to Shawn Hollander; Karrie M. Kota, $250,000.

• 12 Henderson, Mary Ann Krawiec to Tyler J. Rettig, $200,000.

• 112 Brookwood Drive, Nicholas B. Schmitt; Jennilee A. Szalda to Alexander Philip Handzlik; Alicia Helene Handzlik, $166,345.

• 2787 Cloverbank Road, WNY Holdings Group LLC to Dale J. Dreyer; Casey Lynn Ortolano, $164,900.

• 4299&v/l Greenfield, Linda Fay Burns; Michelle Burns; Richard S. Burns Jr.; Burns Richard Stephen Jr to Raymond Weimer; Robert Weimer, $150,000.

• 4701 Parker Road, Anton Culig to Mz3 Properties LLC, $143,300.

• 4659 Morgan Parkway, Nicholas Korzkowski to Jason P. Reimondo, $113,300.

• 1982 North Creek Road, Robert Barone to Residential Asset Morgage Products Inc Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series&see; US Bank NA Tr, $90,921.

• 3053 Old Lakeview, Karen Mendola to Jessie M. Martorana; Douglas P. Mclaughlin, $85,000.

• 3350 Cross Creek Way, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $84,000.

• Vacant land Taylor Road, Joseph A. Duggan; Linda A. Matter to Kelsey C. Gregoire; Sean J. Gregoire, $71,000.

• 5232 Orchard Ave., Diane B. Christensen to Pauline F. Goulding, $56,000.

HOLLAND

• 8008 Vermont Hill Road, John Bathrick to Norbert A. Bennett, $788,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 43 Nason Parkway, Gerald J. Berdysiak; Michele M. Berdysiak to Christophere L. Hartman, $170,000.

• 1243 Abbott Road, Xinda Inc to 1243 Abbott Road LLC, $159,000.

• 63 Shamokin Drive, Janice Gawrys to Akram Monssar, $109,000.

• 106 Caldwell Place, Diane G. Tanyi to Ammar Almadi, $90,000.

LANCASTER

• 3753 Bowen Road, Craig J. Waringa; Susan E. Waringa to Brian W. Haseltine; Mary T. Haseltine, $600,000.

• 15 Saybrook Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia L. Vorpahl; Peter C. Vorpahl, $417,683.

• 3600 Walden Ave., Noco Properties LLC to Speedway LLC, $388,500.

• 1 Bradley Drive, Kevin L. Poss; Linda G. Poss to Stacy Marie Brockway, $162,000.

MARILLA

• 1762 Three Rod Road, Dennis J. Hayes Jr.; Marilyn M. Hayes to Jenni C. Patterson, $295,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 17 Sandpiper Court, Erin N. Thomas; Kenneth W. Thomas to Brian J. Thomas; Heather M. Thomas, $750,000.

• 18 Hearthstone Terrace, Forbes Homes Inc to Aileen A. Lukomski; Edward J. Lukomski, $675,962.

• 36 Hampton Court, Patricia M. Calpin; Thomas Calpin to Theresa Elizabeth Hahn; Mrozik Anthony Michael Jr, $651,000.

• 24 Ponderosa Court, Anthony J. Tartaro; Michelle M. Tartaro to William Calderwood; Cynthia Werneth, $425,000.

• 6 Lynchburg Court, Victoria Schlee to Nicole Calderwood; Peter T. Calderwood, $394,900.

• 30 Nieman Drive, Samuel G. Puleo; Susan M. Puleo to Mark Sullivan; Suzanne Sullivan, $389,000.

• 60 East Royal Hill Drive, Robert Keim to Elizabeth A. Carrig; Charles L. Robinson, $325,000.

• 57 Lakewood Drive, Earl T. Brooks; Jennifer A. Lorenzetti to Brian Dickman; Denise Dickman, $258,000.

• 15 Canfield Terrace, Gregory L. Grau; Nancy J. Grau to Christina M. Haskill, $236,000.

• 6039 Quaker Hollow Rd #4, Casimir E. Pronobis Jr.; Nancy L. Pronobis to Joseph A. Colosante Sr.; Karen Colosante, $220,000.

• 5213 Lake Ave., William G. Scheck to Joshua M. Baun; Rachel C. Baun, $200,500.

• 38 Golden Crescent Way, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $110,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 18 East Main St., James Thompson; Joan Thompson to Springville Associates LLC, $58,000.

• 69 Elm St., Kenneth W. Feldman to Cindy L. Filighera; David M. Filighera, $50,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 96 Alliger, Keith M. Mcnamara to Nicholas R. Jones; Amanda Prohaska, $164,000.

• 43 Alliger Drive, Patricia A. Bonfanti; Sam C. Bonfanti to Andrelis Barkley; Jeremiah Barkley, $156,000.

• 62 Penarrow Drive, Brian G. Fuerle to Rebecca M. Lenz, $132,500.

• 570 Delaware St., Elaine M. Meyer; Leo G. Meyer to John M. Bryans, $120,000.

• 56 Delaware St., Christopher Michael Mallon to Derek Andrews, $45,100.

TONAWANDA

• 1000 Ellicott Creek Road, Bass Group LLC to 1000 Ellicott LLC, $540,000.

• 111 Doncaster Road, Elizabeth J. Strada; Paul A. Strada to Kathryn A. Jolles; Paul A. Trillizio Jr., $390,000.

• 944 Creekside Drive, Red Bison Homes LLC to Michael D. Olear; Sandra L. Olear, $377,500.

• 168 Carpenter Ave., John R. Hamlett Jr.; Patricia E. Hamlett to Dana Andrew Frost, $273,195.

• 16 North Lawn, Christopher D. Caputi; Melissa L. Caputi to Lindsay Kirsch, $245,000.

• 89 Grosvenor Road, Heather A. Ratka to Jerome S. Scaduto, $229,900.

• 504 Woodland Drive, John Corrao IV to Erin Chmura; Patrick Chmura, $225,000.

• 15 Marlee Drive, Marsha M. Dill to Alexander N. Doll; Stacy C. Doll, $220,000.

• 75 Bannard Ave., Buffalo Deco Inc to Allpro Service Inc, $172,500.

• 308 Mang Ave., Kristin Brayley; Michael J. Poretta to Midfirst Bank, $170,119.

• 51 Gardenwood, Erin K. Chmura; Patrick J. Chmura to Michelle Elizabeth Larue, $162,400.

• 366 Fairfield Ave., Mark Infantino; Maryann Infantino to Gabriel S. Shoshan, $160,000.

• 32 Canterbury Lane, Kenneth J. Stahl Jr. to Sara L. Fagerburg; Ryan D. Marmion, $160,000.

• 941 Starin Ave., Mark A. Piwko to Cassandra Dunner, $158,000.

• 432 Zimmerman Boulevard, Sara Silvestri to Timothy J. Clinton, $155,000.

• 135 Fries, Christa L. Doyle to Nina G. Pierino, $155,000.

• 124 Moulton, Paul A. Pellitieri to Scott Vishner, $150,000.

• 400 Kinsey Ave., Josephine T. Adamczyk; Mark E. Adamczyk to Christopher T. Candelaria, $150,000.

• 94 Ellwood Ave., Judith A. Lowes to Megan E. Lowes, $137,500.

• 2506 Parker, Rosina T. Bradley; Rosina Todaro Bradley to Thomas M. Woodford, $128,750.

• 136 Washington Ave., Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank National Association Tr to Jf Dickinson Construction Management Inc, $128,625.

• 870 Highland Ave., Cefalu Family Trust Tr to Buffalo Northside Properties LLC, $125,000.

• 178 Wellington Ave., Joan Johnson; Philip A. Johnson to Donyel R. Hockenberger, $123,400.

• 195 Conant Drive, Amy K. Socha to Brianna L. Russell, $123,000.

• 26 Stillwell Ave., Etta K Reese Tr; Gary C. Reese Tr.; Rese Claude J Dec Tr; Joanne D. Sentman Tr. to Stanley Lisowski, $120,000.

• 103 Green Tree Road, Barbara A. Venator; Gerald M. Venator to Daniel R. Hanna, $108,000.

• 1107 Sheridan Drive, Bank of New York Tr; Metropolitan Mortgage Funding Inc Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2000-B Tr to Mobile-Broad St. LLC, $100,000.

• 323 Knowlton Ave., Bank of America NA to Aries Real Estate LLC, $96,000.

• 119 Delaware Road, Cefalu Family Trust Tr to Buffalo Northside Properties LLC, $86,000.

• 328 Washington Ave., Wright Anna Marie Agt to 149 Robin Lane LLC, $62,000.

• 242 Washington Ave., Thomas P. Cefalu to Buffalo Northside Properties LLC, $36,000.

WALES

• 11184 Big Tree Road, Dana M. Donnelly; Richard L. Guard to Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC, $125,000.

WEST SENECA

• 41 Vista Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Anthony D. Vitali; Brianne M. Vitali, $300,387.

• 164 Crofton Drive, Angela M. Lore to Kasey Tayler Sanly; Michael Patrick Sanly, $210,000.

• 21 Chamberlin Drive, Brandon M. Wutz-Rogers; Brianna J. Wutz-Rogers to Derek Palmerton, $161,000.

• 109 Covington Drive, Daniel Guggi; Pamela Mcdowell to Christopher T. Kalinowski, $157,000.

• 53 Chamberlin Drive, Elizabeth A. Carrig; Charles L. Robinson to Justin Mccreary, $155,100.

• 26 Wichita Road, Ardath C. Soderholm to Jessie Bari; Robert Bari; Vincent Bari, $109,000.