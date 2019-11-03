Early voting is over. In Erie County, more than 26,500 cast ballots.

Erie County residents cast 3,469 ballots Sunday on the ninth and final day of early voting prior to the general election Tuesday.

Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zeller announced that the nine-day early voting total was 26,514, or 4.5% of the county’s 596,230 registered voters.

Sunday’s turnout was the second highest at the 37 specially opened polling sites across the county. The most votes – 3,684 – were cast last Monday. The previous day saw the fewest: 1,526. It was the first time that early voting has been permitted in New York State.

[RELATED: Voting early or barely? Erie County's slowest poll site averages 8 voters a day]

Polls will be open in Erie County from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for the general election. Voters should go to their usual neighborhood polling places. For more information, check out our voter guide or visit elections.erie.gov.

In Chautauqua County, Election Commissioners Norman P. Green and Brian C. Abram reported that 3,827 of the county’s 76,762 registered voters, or nearly 5 percent, took advantage of early voting. For Chautauqua voting information, visit votechautauqua.com.