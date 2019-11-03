Duke Williams headlines Bills' list of inactives against Redskins

The Buffalo Bills continue to look for the right mix at wide receiver.

On Sunday at New Era Field, that means Duke Williams is the odd man out. Williams, who made his professional debut in Week 5 against Tennessee and caught the go-ahead touchdown pass, will be a healthy inactive against the Washington Redskins.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury against Miami in Week 7, but was able to play in Week 8 against the Eagles. He finished that game with just one catch for 6 yards, however.

The Bills will go with John Brown, Cole Beasley, Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie and Andre Roberts at receiver against the Redskins.

The Bills' other inactives include safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) and linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee). The healthy inactives are running back T.J. Yeldon, tight end Tommy Sweeney and guards Spencer Long and Ike Boettger.

With Long as a healthy inactive, undrafted rookie Ryan Bates will serve as the primary interior backup along the offensive line.