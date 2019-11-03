DRUAR, Marcia S. (King)

DRUAR - Marcia S. (nee King)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 28, 2019, age 68, after a long and courageous battle with illness. Beloved wife of the late Robert B. Druar; mother of Charmaine (Todd) Schmigel and Thomas (Susan) Clark, Jr.; grandmother of Shelby and Riley Schmigel and Thomas, Mariah and Christian Clark; also survived by three sisters and many loving family, dear friends and her beloved dog "Stumpy". A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 6 - 9 pm at Gregor's Garden Grove, 3270 Clinton St., West Seneca, NY. Marcia was a retiree of Niagara Mohawk. If desired, memorials may be made to Scleroderma Foundation (Tri-State Chapter) or the SPCA. Please sign the online guest book at

http://www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com.