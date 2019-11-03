DOMMER, Kathleen L. (Gannon)

October 30, 2019, age 74, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of James T. Dommer; dearest mother of Gregory (Cindy) Curry; loving grandmother of Sean, Samantha, Brandon and Aaron Curry and Jessica and Alan Peters; great-grandmother of Emeliana, Aiden and Alex; daughter of the late Robert and Gretchen (nee Outerson) Gannon; sister of Deborah (William) Gannon-Tedesco; aunt of Heather Callins-Tremblay. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, November 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mrs. Dommer was a retiree of FedEx and a member of Niagara Falls HOG Chapter #3436 N. Tonawanda. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com