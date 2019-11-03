DEUTSCHMAN, Emil E. "Ed"

October 30, 2019, age 86, beloved husband of Marian T. (nee Makowski) Deutschman; devoted father of Neil (Karen), Nina (David) Silberstein, and Eric (Michelle); loving grandfather of Emily, Aaron, Graeme, Allison, Andrew, Jonathan, Jenna, and Owen. The family will be present Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville. Interment to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Ed was a United States Army veteran. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com