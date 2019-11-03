DERION, Nichles I.

DERION - Nichles I. October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Blair); dear father of Frank (Erin), Eric (Danielle), Tara and Nichles (Lina); loving grandfather of Nathaniel, Ronan, Lauren, Taylor, Fiona, Peyton and Joseph; brother of Joel (Betty), Elmer, and the late Ronald (Brenda) and Eric (Donna); also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held. Nick served honorably and faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps Second Battalion 4th Marines "The Magnificent Bastards" during multiple voluntary tours in Vietnam, including participation in Operation Starlite. Share Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com