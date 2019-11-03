DEHN, Norman H.

DEHN - Norman H. Of Tonawanda, NY, on October 28, 2019. Loving husband of Jennie A. Dehn. Adoring father of Michael (Judith) Dehn and Michele (Matthew) Hurley. Grandfather of Rosalie, Madeline, Peter Dehn, and Matthew and Megan Hurley. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM at St. Amelia R.C. Church, 210 St. Amelia Drive, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.